CAPON BRIDGE — The cause of the fire that claimed the lives of Capon Bridge stalwarts Bob and Genny Lovett in June was “probably accidental,” the State Fire Marshal’s Office says.
Deputy Fire Marshal Jason Baltic said the cause is officially undetermined at this point. The investigation into the June 19 blaze has not been completed.
Bob Lovett was 81 and his wife, Genny, was 80 when the fire consumed their home on the Northwestern Pike.
A 911 call came in between noon and 1 that Saturday. Fire crews from Capon Bridge, Capon Springs, Augusta, Gore and Gainesboro, Va., responded, as did the Romney Rescue Squad.
The medical examiner pronounced the couple dead at the scene and the bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Charleston for autopsy.
Before the effects of Parkinson’s Disease set in, Bob Lovett was part of a Methodist Men’s group that met every Tuesday for breakfast at Greg’s Restaurant. He called Bingo at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall.
Genny, a longtime kindergarten aide at the elementary school, was 1 of 3 founders of the Capon Bridge Public Library. Her baking was legendary around town.
When Genny’s famed caramel cake came up for bid at the annual food pantry auction one December, Funeral Director Jerry Giffin’s bid topped $250 to win it. o
