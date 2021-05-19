At their best plays tell the story of our lives, moving us in ways we might not understand. I’ve held a friend in my arms as he bawled during the 2nd act of “Les Miserables,” sobbing, “My son, my son.”
Heck, I’ve maybe sniffled once or twice myself as the scenes unfolding in front of me peeled back feelings I hadn’t realized.
One of my early encounters with the theater was “The Shepherd of the Hills” on an outdoor stage in the Ozarks.
“Shepherd” was first a book, the best-selling one of the 20th Century until Margaret Mitchell swept us into imagined glory of the Old South with her “Gone with the Wind” in the 1930s.
Then the folks in the area where it’s set adapted it to a live performance that drew crowds to a sleepy little Missouri town called Branson all summer long.
Yes, that Branson. “Shepherd” (and Silver Dollar City) are the granddaddies of everything that place has become.
“Shepherd” tells the story of the folks who scratched out a living in the Ozarks (much like our forebearers here in Appalachia) until they could scratch no more and prepared to move farther west.
It set along “The Trail that is Nobody Knows How Old” and has a mysterious preacher (the shepherd), young love, flaring emotions and a farewell gathering.
What made it particularly neat sitting under the stars that night watching it, was the actual Trail that is Nobody Knows How Old ran through the set. “Shepherd” was based on a real place and real tales of hardscrabble times, and we were transported there.
I’m giving you this long wind-up because, just like those folks from long ago and far away, you could become the part of a great theater tradition.
The Landes Arts Center, which operates out of Petersburg, is looking for our stories from the Covid-19 pandemic. They’re asking folks who live here and in our neighboring counties to submit their stories to possibly be included in a new musical called “These Months of Our Lives.”
It will tell a tale from each month between March 2020 and March 2021.
The plan is ambitious.
Organizers want those with stories to contact them now. They also want would-be participants – actors and singers and crew – to step up.
By next Tuesday.
That’s right. Rehearsals and casting will be held at 6 p.m. next Tuesday and Wednesday (May 25-26) at the Landes Arts Center in Petersburg.
Then the show’s author, Vana Nespor, will really get down to work, honing the script and shepherding the show forward toward its initial run, Oct. 7-9 in Petersburg.
From June to mid-September Nespor plans to rehearse and hold crew meetings via Zoom. Live rehearsals will only be staged during the 2 weeks leading up to the premier so people from afar (like Hampshire) can participate more easily.
Organizers hope to then tour the show through the area. They’re looking for a low-cost venue in Romney to bring it to Hampshire County.
Bottling Works, are you paying attention?
“We need all the help we can get,” Nespor says.
Nespor might be sounding a little more plaintive than she really is. She has experience. She wrote another favorite regional production, “McNeills Rangers.”
So it was natural that the Landes Arts Center turned to her to bring this project to life. Landes has been shuttered most of the last year and the center’s president, Phyllis Cole wanted something special, something new, something different to bring people back to the venue.
That drew her to Nespor.
“It’s perfect,” Cole says. “Mountains, floods, wars and pandemics can’t defeat us, and we won’t let them harden our hearts or keep us apart.”
Nespor has stories of tragedy and humor from the last year. Now she wants yours to add to the mix.
If you want to participate, whether it’s sharing a story or performing or helping backstage, email Nespor at thesedaysofourlives@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.