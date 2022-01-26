Replacing roof is 1st step to historic State Barn preservation
ROMNEY — Fix the roof.
That’s been the refrain sung about the State Barn in Romney since the Town of Romney acquired it in 2020, and it’s still in dire need of repair before any further preservation of the structure can occur.
A group of Hampshire County residents, along with Mayor Beverly Keadle and town attorney Logan Mantz put their heads together Monday night at a brainstorming meeting to talk about the biggest issue in saving the State Barn: funding.
“The very critical 1st step is finding out how much it’ll cost to save the structure,” said Mantz, who is in charge of pursuing grant opportunities for the barn. “We need to get the structure under roof and stable.”
The barn is in bad shape; the roof has been in rough condition for years now, with tarps covering some of the holes in the structure. Mantz said that at this point, some spots have water damage and the walls have begun to rot.
The biggest setback so far has been the lack of bids.
“We put the (roof) project out to bid, and we got no bids,” he admitted. One of the reasons for this, he pointed out, could be the sheer size of the project. Most contractors who can handle a roof that size are booked up, schedule-wise.
“Everyone’s pockets are deep right now,” Mantz said, noting that with aid funding burning a hole in everyone’s pockets, construction and building repair seem to be high on everyone’s priority list, not just the Town of Romney.
Mantz and Keadle said they’re hopeful a bid will come in soon, so they’re keeping their fingers crossed.
When it comes to funding, Mantz explained that there are 2 main avenues: applying for grants and borrowing the money. While he’s in charge of applying for grants, in order to borrow the money from lending institutions, the group has to have a plan for the use of the barn.
“We ought to look like we know what we’re talking about,” quipped meeting attendee Carter Wagoner. As of right now, nothing has been decided about the official future use of the structure.
Some of the discussion has included turning the barn into a museum or an event venue, with the back of the barn acting as a natural amphitheater for musical performances.
Nothing has been decided, and the group is open to suggestions.
“We are pursuing every (funding) opportunity simultaneously,” Mantz assured, adding that the total costs of the roof and the preservation of the structure will likely be “north of a million.”
The structure, which was constructed for the WVSDB in 1929, was originally a dairy barn, and then used to store hay. It’s been a Romney landmark ever since, and if a bid for the roof comes in, then the ball will be rolling on its preservation.
The planning group is currently working to brainstorm potential fundraisers to bring in money to save the barn. Stop by the Town Hall in Romney, or follow the “Save the Barn” Facebook page for updates and more information on the condition of the structure, as well as what you can do to help. o
