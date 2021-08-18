I’ve gotten along with most of these 4-legged creatures (notable exceptions provided to the 3 attack dogs that once tried to separate the skin from my bones and another canine who answered to the name of “Chief”).
Long after leaving the home of my youth, my parents had a dog who didn’t like me. Truth be told, “Chief” didn’t like men in general. While an educated man, I cannot speak intelligently concerning the whys behind Chief’s dislike of men.
Still (as I visited home and entered the backyard), the low growl, bared teeth and raised hair on Chief’s back were unmistakable signs to me that reality doesn’t always require an explanation.
I have very few fears in life. Thankfully, having a dog dislike me is not on the list. I actually found the experience with Chief humorous as I attempted conversation with him. Telling him he was being silly and that I posed no threat had no effect on him whatsoever.
So I tried another tack. “You are a rat,” I said. (No effect). Raising my voice I said, “You are nothing but a scared cat.” (Still, no reaction despite the emphasis on cat). However, when I called him a “dog” I quickly assumed a fighting stance because Chief came at me ready to do damage.
Looking back, I suppose I should have known that not every canine identifies with being a dog.
The year was 1974. Bob Dylan released the timely and popular song, “The Times They are a-Changin’.” Little did Bob know that the song would be timely regardless of the year. We hear it on the news every night.
A year or 2 ago, Asian Carp begun to wreak havoc upon the ponds and lakes of the Midwest, so much so that Minnesota residents were being encouraged to quickly eradicate any such fish that they found so as to avoid irreparable damage to Minnesota wildlife.
The advertising campaign was enjoying success until some folks from Japan arrived in the airport and saw the sign, “Kill Asian Carp.” After a discrimination complaint was made, Minnesota has pulled the ads altogether. (The Carp are thrilled Minnesotans took the bait).
Same thing recently happened with the Gypsy Moth. Yep, someone got offended (on behalf of the moth population I’m guessing) and the name has been changed.
It’s a slippery slope.
As a former pest control technician (OK, a bug man), I rapidly learned to distinguish between American, Cuban and German roaches based upon shape, color and activity profiles. I’m now becoming concerned that World War III might actually be ushered in by the Germans or Cubans becoming offended.
I kid you not.
People have allowed their common sense to be confiscated at the airport.
Colors have to go. (For goodness sake we can’t have anyone offended by a reference that might coincide with the color of someone’s skin). No more black Sunday shopping. No red moons. No white Christmases.
I know what you are thinking. Blue Jays are safe. But not really. What if someone identifies as blue?
Sex has to go. Well, not entirely (lest we cease to exist). But definitely the way we designate sexuality. No more boy/girl stuff. Move over male/female.
Turns out labels like he or she are offensive as well. I’m old-fashioned, I guess. I had a sense of pride the 1st time someone (not related to me) called me a man.
Times are changing for sure. No wonder an entire generation of school kids are confused. Gone are the simple days of my youth — when the commercial would bring out an egg and proclaim, “This is your brain,” then show the egg being cracked and placed upon a hot stove followed by the words, “This is your brain on drugs … any questions?”
I’m not searching for reruns of Archie Bunker. Honest I’m not. I’m just wondering if this is a brave new world or a world I want to ask Scotty to beam me out of.
I’m not “Sleepless in Seattle”. I’m more “confused in West Virginia”. How about you? You ponder that.
