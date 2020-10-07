For the 3rd year in a row — and 11th in the last 12 — the Hampshire Review has been judged the best big weekly newspaper in West Virginia.
The Review’s strength was evident across the board. The paper was honored in 20 of the contest’s 29 categories, winning 10 of them, taking 2nd 7 times and 3rd 11 times.
The Review’s columnists dominated, winning all 3 places in news column writing and all 3 places in lifestyle column writing along with a 2nd-place finish for Sports Editor Nick Carroll in sports column writing.
“That’s a lot of strong commentary and observation,” Senior Editor Jim King said. “I couldn’t be more pleased.”
The Review also took 2 of the 3 places in 4 other categories.
“The talent we have in this building is phenomenal, especially for a little place like Hampshire,” Editor Sallie See said. “But more than being about plaques, this is validation from other professionals that we’re doing a good job for the people in Hampshire County.”
Editors in North Carolina judged this year’s West Virginia Press Association contest.
“We try hard to do our best on every page in every issue,” See said. King noted that the paper’s entries included something from all 52 issues.
The honors showed a wide degree of excellence with 1st-place awards also going to King for breaking news coverage and news columnist, Carroll for his sports feature “Hannah’s Heart,” and the Rev. Roy Knight for his “Markings” column.
More important to King were the categories that went to the entire staff in areas like special sections, sports pages, front page and service to the community.
The Review was judged to have produced the best single issue of a big weekly in the state, the Feb. 27 edition that covered, Dustin Swisher’s 2nd straight state wrestling championship, a wind storm that savaged the county and a series called Gray Days on coping with winter.
The Review won in the large weeklies category, which includes 20 papers around the state. The Times Record of Spencer finished 2nd and the Spirit of Jefferson in Charles Town finished 3rd.
Other general excellence winners were the Charleston Gazette Mail in the large dailies category, The Bluefield Daily Telegraph among small dailies and the Moorefield Examiner among small weeklies.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph was named West Virginia’s newspaper of the year. The title is awarded to the daily or weekly that has the highest combined score in the WVPA’s editorial and advertising contests.
John Bolt, who recently retired as director of communications for university relations at WVU, was honored with the Adam R. Kelly Premier Journalist Award. The award is the highest individual honor bestowed by the WVPA.
A photo by Jim Cooper for his Times Record of Spencer received the honor for best photo of the year.
The results of the annual competition, which honors excellence in newspaper journalism, were announced Friday as part of a virtual convention.
“Our annual newspaper competition always brings out the best our state’s newspapers and journalists have to offer,” WVPA Executive Director Don Smith said. “From the largest daily newspaper to the smallest weekly newspaper, West Virginia residents benefit from the outstanding and dedicated work of journalists throughout the state.”
The overall awards for General Excellence are based on total points earned in the 29 categories.
