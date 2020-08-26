Find funding for the National Guard
West Virginians have had many reasons to be grateful to our National Guard servicemen and women during the past several months. They have been all over the state, including the Northern Panhandle, taking leadership roles in fighting COVID-19.
… Federal officials had provided funding to cover the states’ expenses for National Guard deployments. Unfortunately, that may be coming to an end.
Starting Aug. 21, West Virginia and all other states except Florida and Texas are to begin covering 25 percent of the cost of National Guard activity during the epidemic. The federal government is to provide the remainder.
Trillions of dollars are being spent by the federal government to battle COVID-19 and help states do so. Funding for National Guard efforts is a minuscule portion of that.
Trump should reverse course and continue National Guard funding for all states at the 100% level. Frankly, we need the help.
Wheeling Intelligencer
Huntington offers tax breaks to new homeowners
Last week, the Huntington City Council enacted an ordinance offering a tax break to new homeowners looking to build new houses or renovate existing ones. It is the first step in Mayor Steve Williams’ plan to persuade people to move to the city.
“The one thing we all have come to learn is that ‘normal’ has forever changed in our lives, and more recently I’ve been reading and have received data that in major metro areas, a significant percentage of individuals living in those areas are indicating that they would now be interested in moving to smaller towns or rural areas,” Williams told the council.
It’s an interesting plan that takes advantage of the possible after-effects of the COVID-19 situation.
There will be obstacles for Huntington to overcome. … If employers expect employees to work from home long-term, will current zoning ordinances be a roadblock? Somehow taxes and fees will come into play as well.
The big one, though, is reputation. It’s not unusual for a person who lives in or near Huntington to hear someone from another area to point out the city’s problems with drugs and crime….
Nevertheless, Williams’ plan is a good one. No one knows if the trend toward home-based work is a permanent one, but Huntington must be ready if it is.
Herald-Dispatch, Huntington
Calling off fall sports playoffs except …
The decision Thursday by the NCAA to postpone championships for all fall sports, except FBS football, shows that the agency governing college sports only cares about one thing — money.
This is hardly an earth-shattering revelation, but the fact that top-tier college football, which brings in billions of dollars annually, will still go forward in the midst of a pandemic that spreads by people being in close proximity and large crowds, makes it even more clear.
The NCAA didn’t list the health of the student athletes the body purports to care so much about in cancelling other championships. Instead, agency officials said it wouldn’t make sense to play for championships in those sports because so many schools have already postponed or canceled their fall seasons, leaving less than half of membership schools still planning on playing sports like soccer and volleyball.
…As of Friday, COVID-19 had killed more than 165,000 Americans and infected more than 5 million. The NCAA and these conferences had better have a good plan, because those numbers, growing everyday, will get markedly worse otherwise. In the meantime, all conferences and schools preparing to go ahead with football need to reconsider and ask if it’s really worth the risk.
Charleston Gazette-Mail
