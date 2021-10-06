1
HUNTINGTON — Five finalists have been named for Marshall University’s president, the university’s Board of Governors said.
The finalists will be invited for visits to the Huntington and South Charleston campuses this month, the university announced Thursday.
The finalists are Brad Smith, executive chairman of software company Intuit’s board of directors; Bernard Arulanandam, vice president for research, economic development, and knowledge enterprise at the University of Texas at San Antonio; Bret Danilowicz, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Florida Atlantic University; Clarkson University Provost Robyn Hannigan; and Kathy Johnson, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
Marshall President Jerome Gilbert announced in April that he would not seek an extension when his contract expires in July 2022.
Health centers receive ARP grants
2
CHARLESTON — More than $18 million will go to 27 West Virginia health centers to strengthen health care infrastructure and assist health care in medically underserved communities, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said.
The funding is distributed through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under the American Rescue Plan, Manchin said Wednesday. It will be used to support expansion and renovation projects and support Covid-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations, Manchin said in a news release.
The awards range from about $511,000 to about $1.3 million.
The awards go to Valley Health Systems, Community Care of West Virginia, WomenCare Inc., Shenandoah Valley Medical System, Lincoln County Primary Care Center, Cabin Creek Health Systems, New River Health Association, Change Inc., Wirt County Health Service Association Inc., Bluestone Health Association, Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center, Rainelle Medical Center, E.A. Hawse Health Center, Belington Community Medical Services Association, Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers, Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center, Monroe County Health Department, Valley Health Care Inc., Williamson Health & Wellness Center, Ritchie County Primary Care Association, Preston Taylor Community Health Center, Pendleton Community Care, Tug River Health Association, Roane Family Health Care, St. George Medical Clinic, Clay-Battelle Health Services Association and Mountaineer Community Health Center.
Man pleads in fatal crash
3
PRINCETON — A Virginia man has pled guilty to charges stemming from a fatal crash in West Virginia involving a newlywed couple.
Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr., 40, of Woodstock appeared Monday in Mercer County for a plea hearing in the 2020 crash that killed Corey McKinney and injured his wife, Sabrina McKinney, the day after they got married.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.