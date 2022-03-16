Campaign Notebook
A couple of election-related moments are on the calendar over the next 10 days.
• Would-be candidates for school board or conservation supervisor have until next Tuesday, March 22, to file as write-ins.
Any name can be written in on a ballot, but only those that are registered can be counted and have a chance to win an election.
• County clerks can begin mailing out absentee ballots on March 25. They have to be returned (or at least postmarked) by Election Day, May 10 to count.
* * *
A braille voters guide is available from the Secretary of State’s office for blind or other visually impaired voters.
* * *
A candidate’s forum for delegate candidates in Districts 88 and 89 is scheduled for 7 p.m. next Friday, March 25, at The Bank of Romney Community Building, 165 E. Main St., Romney. It’s sponsored by We the People of Hampshire County.
* * *
Republican delegate candidate Rick Hillenbrand is working District 88 from 1 end to the other this week ahead of his primary showdown with Stephen Smoot, Keith Funkhouser and Austin Iman.
Hillenbrand will be at JJ’s Diner and Deli in Rio, across from Ebenezer Lutheran Church, at 4 p.m. Thursday. Rio is the southeasternmost point of the newly drawn district.
Then, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday he’ll be at Amoroso’s, 20 Green St., Piedmont, the far-flung district’s northern point.
A Hillenbrand meet-and-greet that was scheduled for last Saturday at That Place in Fort Ashby was snowed out. It is rescheduled for noon to 3 p.m. March 26.
