Another round of free, drive-through COVID-19 testing drew more people, but the same results.
One positive.
That’s 1 of just 5 new cases of the deadly virus recorded in Hampshire County in the past week, a definite slowdown after a 3-week surge.
Hampshire County now has 4 active cases of the 79 that had been recorded here through Monday. One person died in April.
The new drive-through testing last Wednesday had 262 people take advantage of the service offered in the Hampshire High School parking lot.
On June 13, Hawse Health Center ran a similar operation just down the road at the former Weimer Chevrolet, drawing 197 people. It, too, had a single positive case identified.
Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker said she had expected a big turnout last week as staff and parents prepare to return to school.
