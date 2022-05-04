The Hampshire County Health Fair returns Saturday after a 2-year absence during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It runs from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday (May 7) at Hope Christian Church on U.S. 50 on Augusta’s east side.
* * *
A Hometown Heroes motorcycle run roars out of Capon Bridge Saturday morning in support of the town’s fire company and police department.
Registration — along with breakfast — begins at 9 a.m. at Legion Post 137, 484 Cold Stream Road. The ride is sponsored by the American Legion Riders of Post 137. Kickstands go up at 11 a.m.
Registration is $20 and breakfast is $5.
* * *
The Hampshire County grand jury began the May term Tuesday. Indictments will be published in next week’s Hampshire Review.
* * *
Covid-19 had 2 Hampshire County residents hospitalized last week when the Health Department issued its weekly report.
In Monday’s daily state update, the county remained green on the 5-color tracking map.
* * *
Eagle Scout Bret Hano’s food drive Saturday outside Food Lion gathered 800 pounds of food and $189 in donations for the Romney Food Pantry.
Another food drive is scheduled for Nov. 5.
* * *
Paw Paw will hold its annual William H. Norton Memorial Day parade and car show on Saturday, May 28.
The car show will start the events at the Paw Paw School grounds at 9 a.m. Food and craft vendors will be set up from 9 to 2 at both the school and the EMS station.
The parade will begin at 1 p.m.
* * *
Valley Health reports it is now offering robot-assisted total knee replacement at Winchester Medical Center and Warren Memorial Hospital.
