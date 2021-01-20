Jan. 15: Carl Edward Haymond, 37, of Green Spring was arrested for Domestic Battery and Failure to Fingerprint.
Jan. 16: James Justin Shanholtz, 33, of Paw Paw was arrested for Domestic Battery Warrant through the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
Jan. 16: Mark Edward Henkel, 57, of Manchester, Md., was arrested for Domestic Battery and Obstructing.
Jan. 16: Thomas Harrison Pyles Jr., 24, of Romney was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, No Insurance, Improper Registration, and Driving Suspended 2nd Offense.
Jan. 17: Lloyd Daniel Tenney, 22, of Capon Bridge was arrested for Domestic Battery and Failure to Fingerprint.
Jan. 17: Angela Marie White, 30, of Augusta was arrested for Obstructing and Fleeing from Officer Warrant through the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
Jan. 11-17
