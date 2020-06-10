This spring has been a “trying” one, said Hampshire County Relay for Life chairperson Patty Wygal, but she and the other Relay organizers have worked tirelessly to create an online-only event that honors cancer survivors and patients with the same enthusiasm and community support.
This year’s event, to be held June 15 to June 20, will be completely virtual, with events being held through Facebook.
“We know that many of our supporters do not use Facebook or the Internet readily, but we are hoping to engage a new or different audience by going virtual this year,” said Wygal. “We don’t have a choice but to try something new.”
Wygal said that generally, Hampshire County’s Relay event is one of the bigger ones in the area and is always well attended. “I’d estimate 300 or more people visit our main event in June each year,” added Wygal.
So, what will the virtual event include?
“To make the event virtual, we tried to include most of the activities at the actual Relay for Life event, including versions of the Caregiver Lap, Survivor Lap, the Full Throttle Car Show and Luminaria Ceremony,” explained Tracey Wygal Withrow, who also is involved in the planning of the event. “The mission of Relay for Life is to celebrate survivors, to remember those who have passed and fight back against cancer. This is what inspired us for the virtual activities.”
Monday, June 15 will be the “Finish the Fight” event, where folks can log onto their Facebook and comment about how cancer has impacted their lives, or why they’re participating in the event. Tuesday will be the virtual Full Throttle Car Show, where participants can post a picture of their favorite hot-rod or motorcycle. Wednesday will see the online Caregiver Lap, and participants can comment about who was by their side during their battle with cancer.
Thursday is the Community and Team Lap, where pictures can be posted celebrating and remembering previous Relay events, and Friday’s event is the Survivor Lap, where Relay participants can share their tributes to family members or friends who have won their battle against cancer.
Saturday sees the Luminaria event, where instead of lighting candles in memory of a loved one, folks can post a picture or name either in memory of a loved one lost to cancer or in honor of one who has survived.
“Everyone has been understanding of the necessity of going virtual, but we do miss participating in and the togetherness of community events,” Withrow remarked.
Wygal added, “As a survivor myself, I will especially miss attending the annual survivor dinner, which is sponsored by our local hospital.”
While the in-person events have been canceled, there are still ways that people can make a difference. “Most of our Relay fundraising is done in person throughout the year by local business teams, church teams, family teams, community teams and individual efforts,” said Withrow. Donations can be made by check (made out to Relay For Life) and mailed to Hampshire County Relay for Life, Tracey Wygal 99 Arbor Mist Drive, Capon Bridge WV, 26711. There are options for online giving on the Relay website, www.relayforlife.org/hampshirewv. Checks can also be dropped off at any FNB or Bank of Romney branch. For more giving information, check out the Hampshire County Relay for Life Facebook page.
They will be accepting donations up until the end of August this season.
This year’s event will certainly have a different look and feel, but the message of support remains the same. Facing hurdles like a global pandemic and gathering restrictions, it takes creativity and passion to come up with an alternative.
“We realize it’s been a trying year for our cancer warriors who have been diagnosed during this time when getting treatment has been more difficult, or maybe a surgery was postponed,” explained Patty. “This has been a tough year for our organization, but we will be back stronger than ever next year.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.