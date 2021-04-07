ROMNEY — Almost a year after the school bond passed, Hampshire County finally has a tentative schedule for the construction of the 3 new elementary schools, the new gym at Capon Bridge Elementary and repairs at Hampshire High School.
During Thursday’s school board work session, Tom Aman (with the Steptoe & Johnson, the bond counsel for Hampshire County Schools) and financial advisor Joseph Nassif with Piper Sandler participated virtually, bringing their update to the board.
Aman and Nassif were present as the board approved the Preliminary Official Statement for the bond issue (which Aman described as “almost like a book report”), and then Ernie Dellatorre with McKinley Architects (who will be designing the new schools) gave his update, including a tentative 3-phase plan for the construction of the buildings.
“We’re finally starting to see some progress,” Dellatorre said. “This is what we’ve been waiting for a year now.”
The 3-phase plan follows the state School Building Authority recommendations, Dellatorre said, but it will end up being tweaked in a couple of places for Hampshire County’s specific needs.
The SBA’s recommendations have the phases as being the Central and West schools in phase 1, then the CBES gym is phase 2 and then bringing up the rear in phase 3 is the North school in Slanesville.
The schedules for the new schools include time budgeted for programming, design development, pulling together construction documents, bidding and yes, construction.
The Central and West elementary schools are scheduled to begin the entire process next week on April 15 and be completely finished with all steps, including construction, by June of 2023.
North Elementary is scheduled to be complete by the end of June 2024.
Dellatorre revealed that the gym addition at CBES would most likely be completed sooner than originally scheduled (April of 2022), and board president Debbie Champ expressed her encouragement of that idea.
“I think it’s really important to get going on this,” she said. “The sooner we can get it going, the better.”
Dellatorre said that throughout the design process, he wants consistent input from school staff, administrators and the committee that worked to put together the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan last February.
“We want to hear from everyone,” he stated. “The last thing we want to hear down the line is ‘I wish we could have…’”
Champ added that having the CEFP committee’s input is an important factor moving forward.
“Our CEFP committee was extremely active,” she praised. “We definitely want to include them.”
Board vice president Ed Morgan posed the question to Dellatorre about the increased demand of building supplies, wondering if that would affect any of the construction down the line. Dellatorre responded that they’ve adjusted their timeline estimates with the supply backup in mind, though he’s hopeful about the process being smooth sailing moving forward.
“I hope to God when we hit the construction stage, we’re past all this,” he said. “I don’t think we will have a backup, but I don’t want to jinx it.”
Dellatorre added that the only legitimate concern as far as supply accessibility is HVAC equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.