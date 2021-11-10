Mayfield faces challenges of small-town finance as new bank president
When Mayfield officially took over on Oct. 1 as a part of the succession plan following the passing of Dean Young in August, he wanted to continue the bank’s tradition of valuing family and connecting with the community as a small-town financial institution.
His background is more than just banking, too: after attending WVU where he studied finance and played football, he took a job running the Hampshire Center up on Sunrise Summit. The Morgantown-native was hardly a stranger to the area.
“My family used to camp here,” he reminisced. “I knew Hampshire County pretty well from that Route 50 trip. We’d always stop at the Dairy Queen on the way out of town as kind of our going-home treat.”
When the job at the Hampshire Center opened, he thought he’d give it a whirl.
Mayfield said after his time at the Hampshire Center concluded, he worked at another Genesis-run center in Cumberland, and then moved to Martinsburg.
That was a tough career, he recalled, and the demands on his time were extensive, so in 2008, his journey took him to the Bank of Romney. He started Oct. 1, 2008, exactly 13 years before he would take on the title of “president.”
Family is extremely important to him, Mayfield said, and banking was a better fit for him, his wife and his kids.
“9 to 5 sounds a lot better than 365 days a year, 24 hours on call,” he said. “Banking has been much more structured for raising a family. Family comes first here. That’s what I like about it.”
Mayfield, a Springfield resident, wears a number of hats here in the community; bank president is just the tip of the iceberg.
He’s a father of 3 and a grandfather of 4.
He’s the president-elect for the Rotary club (his wife is the president).
He’s the treasurer of the county’s Economic Development Authority, and he’s on the board of E.A. Hawse health center.
“A lot of folks here know me as ‘Coach Mayfield’ from coaching Little League, middle school and high school (football),” he added with a laugh. “I have plenty of coaching experience.”
Mayfield said that one of his top goals is investing in the Hampshire County community, in whatever capacity he and the bank can. He’s working with the Development Authority to come up with sustainable, affordable childcare countywide, and while nothing is set in stone right now, the goal reflects his “family comes first” mantra.
There are other challenges that face community banks such as Bank of Romney as well, Mayfield described, including competing with massive entities in the finance realm that only seem to grow.
“It’s really tough as a community bank,” he admitted. “We are constantly trying to increase our relevance in today’s banking world. That’s my challenge: how do we educate our customers and the community to the benefit of keeping dollars circulating locally?”
One of the moves Mayfield has made as president has been to work with his staff to update the Bank’s website, and within the year he wants to add online deposit, online loan applications and remote capture for their app.
“Obviously, the top goal is following the bank’s mission statement, which is meeting the financial needs of the community while investing in the community and enhancing stockholder value,” Mayfield explained. “That’s a fancy way of saying service is very important to us, so we’re going to continue to look at our digital access platforms.”
Expanding digital options, continuing the bank’s tradition of community investment and highlighting the importance of family and small community banks lead Mayfield’s list of goals, and he’s only just over a month into his new role.
“It is not as sleepy as I used to think,” he chuckled. “If you want to be successful, you have to take into consideration a lot of factors that could get in the way of profitable performance.”
He added that with Young’s passing in late August, both the bank as a whole and the community are trying to figure out how to move forward.
“It’s still kind of soon, and we are all dealing with the loss of Dean (Young), and all the responsibilities he was taking on,” he commented. “But everyone knows everyone’s name here, and I try to make it a purpose to know everyone who works for me, if they have kids, what their family situation is.”
It all goes back to family at the Bank of Romney: “Family comes first.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.