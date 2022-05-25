Hampshire County
May 10
Unofficial results
(i) = incumbent
Registered: 13,819
Total voted: 3,327
Turnout: 24.08%
Ballots Cast
Republican: 2,483
Democratic: 797
Nonpartisan: 47
Blank: 6
Nonpartisan
Board Of Education
(Vote for 3)
Ed Morgan (i) 1,457
Kim Poland 1,310
Kathy Jeffreys 1,302
Corena Mongold 946
Johnny Duncan 938
Clarke Morgret 911
Jeff Stambler 821
Conservation Supervisor
JW See III (i) 2,586
Republican
Primary
Congress
2nd District
Alexander X. Mooney (i) 1,859
David B. McKinley (i) 340
Susan Buchser-Lochocki 87
Rhonda A. Hercules 56
Mike Seckman 43
State Senator
15th District
Charles S. Trump IV (i) 1,876
House Of Delegates
88th District
Rick Hillenbrand 492
Stephen A. Smoot 175
Keith L. Funkhouser 128
Austin H. Iman 12
89th District
Darren J. Thorne 795
Ruth Rowan (i) 785
Circuit Clerk
Sonja K Embrey (i) 2,067
County Commissioner
Brian Eglinger (i) 1,323
Cameron L Bailey 1,038
County Clerk
Eric W Strite (i) 2,103
Executive Committees
State (15th District)
Female (vote for 2)
Pam Brush 1,720
Male (vote for 2)
Craig P. Blair 1,365
John Overington 1,116
2nd Congressional District
Female
Katherine Winkler 1,789
Male
David Winkler 1,793
15th Senatorial District
Female
Katherine Winkler 1,738
Male
Greg Ladd 1,829
88th Delegate District
Female
No candidate filed
Male
Greg Ladd 603
89th Delegate District
Female
Katherine Winkler 1,125
Male
David Winkler 1,143
County Executive Committee
District G
Male
Greg Ladd 220
District H
Female
Katherine Winkler 191
Male
David Winkler 192
No female candidates filed in Districts A, B, C, D, E, F or G. No male candidates filed in Districts A, B, C, D, E or F.
Democratic
Primary
Congress
2nd District
Angela J. Dwyer 499
Barry Lee Wendell 171
State Senator
15th District
No candidate filed
House Of Delegates
88th District
No candidate filed
89th District
No candidate filed
Circuit Clerk
No candidate filed
County Commissioner
No candidate filed
County Clerk
No candidate filed
Executive Committees
State (15th District)
Female (vote for 2)
Dorothy Kengla 632
Virginia M. Sine 208
Kris Loken 177
Male (vote for 2)
Richard Rector 526
2nd Congressional District
Female
No candidate filed
Male
No candidate filed
15th Senatorial District
Female
No candidate filed
Male
No candidate filed
88th Delegate District
Female
No candidate filed
Male
No candidate filed
89th Delegate District
Female
No candidate filed
Male
No candidate filed
County Executive Committee
District A
Female
Joanne R Hepworth 42
Male
Len McMaster 51
District B
Female
Alyson Reeves 61
District F
Female
Linda Wood 85
Male
Charlie Streisel 83
District G
Female
Dorothy Kengla 82
No female candidates filed in Districts C, D, E or H. No male candidates filed in Districts B, C, D, E, G or H.
Multi-county
Republican
Primary
Congress
2nd District
Alexander X. Mooney (i) 45,146
David B. McKinley (i) 29,617
Susan Buchser-Lochocki 3,328
Mike Seckman 3,075
Rhonda A. Hercules 2,081
State Senator
15th District
Charles S. Trump IV (i) 7,539*
House Of Delegates
88th District
Rick Hillenbrand 803
Keith L. Funkhouser 799
Stephen A. Smoot 252
Austin H. Iman 151
89th District
Darren J. Thorne 991*
Ruth Rowan (i) 954*
Democratic Primary
Democratic
Primary
Congress
2nd District
Barry Lee Wendell 22,139
Angela J. Dwyer 16,652
