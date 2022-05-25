Hampshire County

May 10

Unofficial results

(i) = incumbent 

Registered: 13,819

Total voted: 3,327

Turnout: 24.08%

Ballots Cast 

Republican: 2,483

Democratic: 797

Nonpartisan: 47

Blank: 6

Nonpartisan 

Board Of Education

(Vote for 3)

Ed Morgan (i) 1,457

Kim Poland 1,310

Kathy Jeffreys 1,302

Corena Mongold 946

Johnny Duncan 938

Clarke Morgret 911

Jeff Stambler 821

Conservation Supervisor

JW See III (i) 2,586

Republican 

Primary

Congress 

2nd District

Alexander X. Mooney (i) 1,859

David B. McKinley (i) 340

Susan Buchser-Lochocki 87

Rhonda A. Hercules 56

Mike Seckman 43

State Senator 

15th District

Charles S. Trump IV (i) 1,876

House Of Delegates 

88th District

Rick Hillenbrand 492

Stephen A. Smoot 175

Keith L. Funkhouser 128

Austin H. Iman 12

89th District

Darren J. Thorne 795

Ruth Rowan (i) 785

Circuit Clerk

Sonja K Embrey (i) 2,067

County Commissioner

Brian Eglinger (i) 1,323

Cameron L Bailey 1,038

County Clerk

Eric W Strite (i) 2,103

Executive Committees

State (15th District) 

Female (vote for 2)

Pam Brush 1,720

Male (vote for 2)

Craig P. Blair 1,365

John Overington 1,116

2nd Congressional District 

Female

Katherine Winkler 1,789

Male

David Winkler 1,793

15th Senatorial District

Female

Katherine Winkler 1,738

Male

Greg Ladd 1,829

88th Delegate District 

Female

No candidate filed 

Male 

Greg Ladd 603

89th Delegate District 

Female 

Katherine Winkler 1,125

Male 

David Winkler 1,143

County Executive Committee 

District G

Male 

Greg Ladd 220

District H

Female 

Katherine Winkler 191

Male 

David Winkler 192

No female candidates filed in Districts A, B, C, D, E, F or G. No male candidates filed in Districts A, B, C, D, E or F.

Democratic 

Primary

Congress

2nd District

Angela J. Dwyer 499

Barry Lee Wendell 171

State Senator 

15th District

No candidate filed

House Of Delegates 

88th District

No candidate filed

89th District

No candidate filed

Circuit Clerk

No candidate filed

County Commissioner

No candidate filed

County Clerk

No candidate filed

Executive Committees

State (15th District) 

Female (vote for 2)

Dorothy Kengla 632

Virginia M. Sine 208

Kris Loken 177

Male (vote for 2)

Richard Rector 526

2nd Congressional District 

Female

No candidate filed

Male

No candidate filed

15th Senatorial District

Female

No candidate filed

Male

No candidate filed

88th Delegate District 

Female

No candidate filed 

Male 

No candidate filed

89th Delegate District 

Female 

No candidate filed

Male 

No candidate filed

County Executive Committee 

District A

Female 

Joanne R Hepworth 42

Male 

Len McMaster 51

District B

Female 

Alyson Reeves 61

District F

Female 

Linda Wood 85

Male 

Charlie Streisel 83

District G

Female 

Dorothy Kengla 82

No female candidates filed in Districts C, D, E or H. No male candidates filed in Districts B, C, D, E, G or H.

 

Multi-county

Republican 

Primary

Congress 

2nd District

Alexander X. Mooney (i) 45,146

David B. McKinley (i) 29,617

Susan Buchser-Lochocki 3,328

Mike Seckman 3,075

Rhonda A. Hercules 2,081

State Senator 

15th District

Charles S. Trump IV (i) 7,539*

House Of Delegates 

88th District

Rick Hillenbrand 803

Keith L. Funkhouser 799

Stephen A. Smoot 252

Austin H. Iman 151

89th District

Darren J. Thorne 991*

Ruth Rowan (i) 954*

Democratic Primary

Democratic 

Primary

Congress

2nd District

Barry Lee Wendell 22,139

Angela J. Dwyer 16,652

