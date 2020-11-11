GREEN SPRING — Koppers is being fined over pollution it left behind at the railroad tie factory it closed here in 2015.
The Pittsburgh-based firm signed a consent decree last week to pay $500 shy of $1 million to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the departments of environmental protection in West Virginia and Pennsylvania over chemical leaks at 3 shuttered facilities.
Environmental officials say the contamination could affect the Potomac, Monongahela and Ohio Rivers.
An investigation into the company began in 2018 as Koppers was tearing down the Green Spring facility that it had shuttered 3 years earlier. At the same time it was demolishing a facility in Clairton, Pa.
Koppers admitted in the settlement filed Nov. 2 in West Virginia that it had failed to report leaks that could contaminate the nearby rivers. Koppers no longer owns either property.
A 3rd property, in Follansbee, along the Ohio River in Brooke County, is currently being demolished. Koppers agreed to take steps to comply with environmental rules there.
The civil penalties amount to $800,000 to the federal government, $175,000 to West Virginia and $24,500 to Pennsylvania.
