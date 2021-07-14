BURLINGTON — One of these days soon, a Mineral County farm family will finally receive use of a new John Deere tractor as West Virginia’s conservation farm of 2 years ago.
Lukas and Gabby Newcomer of Noble Farms will be using a John Deere 5045e tractor, whenever it arrives.
A presentation was scheduled Monday for 11 a.m. this Thursday (July 15) at the Newcomers’ farm 6 miles south of Burlington on Patterson Creek Road. On Tuesday, the event was postponed until “maybe next month.”
The Newcomers were the 2019 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year, receiving the award that October. The tractor presentation usually follows the next spring or summer, but the Newcomers’ was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
They were honored for practices that exclude livestock from Patterson Creek and planting about 150 sugar maple trees along the creek.
Their efforts improve wildlife habitat, reduce nutrients entering the creek, improving water quality in a creek that ultimately feeds into the Chesapeake Bay.
They regularly seek the scientific expertise of soil, farming, grazing and forestry experts to better manage the farm. Lukas has attended the Appalachian Grazing Conference, which is held once every 2 years in Morgantown.
The Newcomers practice “intensive rotational grazing,” where they rotate cattle through paddocks every day to lessen their impact on the land. A benefit of this process is that the grazing season can begin earlier in the spring and extend longer into the winter months, which means the Newcomers don’t need to provide their cattle with as much hay.
“The cattle seem to thrive with what we’re doing,” Lukas Newcomer said.
Newcomer allows the farm’s chickens to follow the cattle in rotational grazing on his farm. In this role the chickens act as “pasture sanitizers” by controlling parasites and helping to prepare paddocks for the next grazing cycle.
The Newcomers have hosted sustainable agriculture students from Potomac State College at the farm to share what they’re doing at the site. They also invite customers to visit the farm to learn more about how their food is produced.
The Newcomers will have either four months or 200 hours to use the tractor, with the option to buy it at the end of the program, said Steve Cronin with Middletown Tractor Sales, which is providing the machine.
The other sponsors of the tractor presentation are the West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts, the West Virginia Conservation Agency and the Potomac Valley Conservation District.
Middletown Tractor Sales is a family-owned business that started in 1952 serving the agricultural industry in the northern Marion County town of Mannington, and has grown to 4 locations in north central West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It is the oldest John Deere dealer in West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.