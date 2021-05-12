The teen accused of killing Johnny Adams last July was identified Tuesday in a 5-count indictment.
Austin Michael Holmes-Evans was charged by the Hampshire County grand jury with 1st-degree murder in the death of his younger cousin, Jonathan Benjamin Adams. Holmes, now 17, was arrested on a burglary charge at the time Adams’ body was found in a shallow grave dug in a hard-to-reach wooded area of Hanging Rock subdivision last July 18.
Authorities acknowledged in February that the teen was the main suspect in the murder, but did not identify him because he is a juvenile.
The Circuit Court in March authorized Holmes-Evans to stand trial as an adult, but the order identifying him was sealed until he was indicted, which came last Tuesday.
The indictment only identifies the victim as J.B.A. with a date-of-birth that matches Holmes-Evans’ 14-year-old cousin.
Holmes-Evans is also charged with burglary, kidnaping, use of a firearm while committing a felony and concealment of human remains.
He was arraigned Tuesday along with the bulk of the other 31 people indicted last week. The arraignment was conducted via TEAMS with Judge Charles Carl and Prosecutor Rebecca Miller in the courtroom. Holmes-Evans appeared from the Chick Buckbee Juvenile Center, where he is jailed, and his attorney Craig Manford appeared from Martinsburg.
Johnny’s father, Angel Vaquez, also attended the hearing remotely.
Evans-Hughes pled not guilty to all 5 counts. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. next Thursday, May 20. A final pretrial hearing is penciled in for June 3.
Miller told the court that the state crime lab is still conducting testing on some items from the scene of the crime in Hanging Rock subdivision.
Hanging Rock lies just north of Golden Acres off North River Road. Austin Holmes-Evans’ mother, Denise Holmes-Evans, owns a 4-acre lot that aerial maps show 2 houses on.
Austin Holmes-Evans was initially arrested on a burglary charge. The indictment says the burglary occurred at 177 Hanging Rock Road, 1 of 2 houses on 7 acres across Boulder Lane from the Holmes-Evans property.
The indictment says all 5 of the crimes occurred between July 1 and 18.
Johnny Adams was last seen around 11 p.m. on July 11, a Saturday. He was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. the next morning.
The 8th-grader’s adoptive parents, Angel and Janis Jaquez, sent him to Hampshire County as the Covid-19 pandemic spread because so many members of Johnny’s family in Connecticut work in healthcare.
He arrived here in March to stay with his aunt, a high school teacher, and her 6 children, another aunt, Elizabeth Adams, told the Hartford Courant. Johnny studied remotely from here to graduate 8th grade from King Philip Middle School in West Hartford last spring.
After his disappearance, sheriff’s deputies, other first responders and volunteers combed the woods for the 5-foot-6, 92-pounder. A $10,000 reward — quickly raised to $20,000 — was offered for his safe return.
Johnny Adams’ remains were uncovered shortly before noon the following Saturday, July 18. The autopsy from the state’s chief medical examiner say he died from a single gunshot to the head.
