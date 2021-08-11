MOOREFIELD —Summit Financial Group’s 2021 earnings continued to outshine 2020’s in the 2nd quarter of the year.
Summit reported its 2nd straight quarter of $10.8 million net income for 2021. The $20.8 million earned through 6 months of this year beats last year’s 11.8 million by 81%, the company said.
Summit attributed the increases to growth in loans and total revenue, as well as lower credit costs.
“Summit’s performance in the 2nd quarter and 1st half of this year gives us even greater confidence in our loan growth goals for 2021 and beyond,” said H. Charles Maddy, III, Summit’s president and CEO.
