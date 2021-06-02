On the weekend after the nation pauses to remember those who fell in service to the nation, another Memorial Day specific to the Civil War will be observed here.
“Our local citizens were southern in their way of life and political beliefs,” said Brenda Hiett of the Hampshire County Historical Society. “Our cemeteries have many southern dead and very few northern graves.”
The local men of Hampshire County, both Union and Confederate, will be remembered and honored at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Flags and flowers will be placed on their graves and a special ceremony will be held at Indian Mound Cemetery.
Pastor Gary Smith will give the invocation followed by guest speaker Rob Wolford. Wolford, a local historian, will take listeners back into the past.
A 30-foot evergreen garland will be draped around the monument to fallen Confederate soldiers at Indian Mound Cemetery, and the Honor Roll of names read aloud. A musket salute by the 13th Virginia Volunteer Infantry will conclude the ceremony.
Later in the day, guests and the 13th Virginia Volunteer Infantry will be fed by Lost Mountain Barbeque on the grounds of Taggert Hall.
