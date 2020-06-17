CAPON BRIDGE — Problems starting work on the town’s sewer upgrade and settling the court case over the collapsed Duff Street bridge were covered at the Capon Bridge Town Council meeting last week.
Just 6 of the needed 16 easement agreements have been signed for lines carrying sewage from the Capon Bridge Technology Park over Bear Garden Mountain to connect with the town sewer system. Although this part of the system will be owned and maintained by the Central Hampshire Public Service District, Capon Bridge must obtain the necessary permissions.
Work on the project cannot begin until 80 percent of the necessary easements have been signed.
Efforts to resolve the McDonald-Brinker court case have failed, and the case will go back to court next month, after the town’s plans to buy the 2 properties served by the Duff Lane bridge fell through.
The town had been ordered to repair the bridge last October, in a decision on a case that began back in 2017. The bridge was declared unsafe then, and has since collapsed.
Earlier this year, the Thrasher Group estimated the cost of replacing the bridge as roughly $565,000. They have now examined the area and given a revised estimate of $485,000 for the bridge itself, plus about $2,500 for permits, $10,000-60,000 to check for mussels in the area and $15,000-20,000 to relocate mussels if any are found.
Town attorney Royce Saville was asked to negotiate a settlement in which the town would buy the 2 properties. When the property owners returned to court in March to ask the town be held in contempt for failing to act, the town council voted to seize the properties by eminent domain if necessary.
The judge ordered the town and the property owners to agree on an appraiser by June 1. The town was also ordered to remove the concrete from the stream because it is causing flooding on the properties.
Saville has reported the property owners are no longer interested in selling, and will continue to ask the court to hold the town in contempt. A court hearing will take place in July.
In other business, the town’s 1-percent sales tax will take effect July 1, and the council voted to have the proceeds routed to a savings account. The state will collect the tax along with state taxes, and send the money to the town.
Police Lt. Miles Spence, who joined the Capon Bridge police force at the beginning of 2019, has been named the town’s Chief of Police.
The council agreed on an exoneration for the Capon Bridge Volunteer Rescue Squad’s water and sewer bill, much of which was reported to consist of late fees. No one had asked to turn the water off, though the building was not being used.
The rescue squad building is now being used by the county ambulance service.
The town hall opened to the public on Monday, though people are encouraged to continue to use the dropbox to pay bills. It will be closed on June 19 for West Virginia Day.
Town hall renovations are now complete, with a new service desk near the entrance and a new office created from the front half of the old conference room. Acting Mayor Laura Turner thanked Miles Spence for his work on the project.
