ROMNEY — A paralegal is suing the Lawrence Sherman law firm and Sherman himself, claiming pervasive and reprehensible sexual harassment.
“I completely and wholeheartedly deny the accusations,” Lawrence Sherman Jr. told the Review Friday morning. “I never sexually harassed anybody in my entire life.”
Devan Caldwell of Keyser filed her civil suit Tuesday in Hampshire County Circuit Court, claiming harassment that pushed her to get a personal safety order on July 30 and to block Sherman’s number on her cellphone.
Court documents show Caldwell claimed that Brian Vance, the other attorney in the Sherman law office, “turned a blind eye” to Sherman’s behavior.
Caldwell’s complaint included 2 texts and a video from Sherman.
The complaint asks for a jury trial on 4 counts — defamation, the tort of outrage and 2 counts of hostile work environment, with 1 regarding the sexual harassment and the other regarding constructive termination.
Both circuit judges, Charles Carl and Carter Williams, have asked to be recused because they know the parties involved. The state’s Chief Justice, Evan Jenkins, will appoint a judge to hear the case.
Pick up Wednesday’s Hampshire Review for more on the story.
