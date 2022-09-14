AUGUSTA — A “Day of Giving” at the Hampshire County fairgrounds in Augusta from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, will raise money to do something about the fairground’s aging barns.
Plans for the event were discussed Sept. 8 in an evening meeting in the fairgrounds dining hall.
The fundraiser promises to be fun for all the family, while raising funds to replace the barns with a building that will both house farm animals during the fair and provide a multi-purpose community event center to allow year-round use of the fairgrounds.
The new building will not come cheap.
Bryan Flanagan, the member of the Hampshire County Fair Board who does planning for the barn area, has been consulting with Kirk Wilson of L&W Enterprises and other building engineers and reported that the cost will be “probably pushing 1 million dollars.”
Obviously grants will also be needed, but grant applications must wait for the planning group to be recognized as a non-profit. In the meantime, the group is going ahead with community fundraisers like the planned “Day of Giving.”
Ideas kicked around at last Thursday’s meeting included a pancake and sausage gravy breakfast to begin the day, music all day and a variety of activities for all ages.
Suggestions under consideration included hayrides, pumpkin carving and painting contests, a scarecrow building station, agricultural demonstrations, raffles or a silent auction, and a kid’s corner and children’s activities including a petting zoo and face painting.
Leah Kidner from the WVU Extension Office in Romney chaired the meeting, while explaining she was doing so only because they had to list someone as in charge when they filled out the tax forms to apply for non-profit status with the IRS.
They will start applying for grants when they get their non-profit status approved.
The group has a “Hampshire County Community Event Center” Facebook page on which they announce upcoming meetings and other news. The meetings are open to the public, and everyone is welcome to contribute ideas.
The group also needs volunteers to help set up Oct. 15 for their planned “Day of Giving,” and is looking for vendors and music for the event.
Flanagan plans to have a site plan and building design ready to be viewed by everyone at the Oct. 15 event, so everyone can see exactly what the plan is.
“A picture is worth 1,000 words,” he reminded the group.
He envisions a 60 x 200 foot pole barn as the main structure, with a 20-foot lean-to adding bathrooms, showers and a kitchen.
Flanagan told the group that replacement would not be a matter of simply pulling one building down and putting the new one up. “The site plan is a major thing,” he said, and must come 1st.
Among issues to be dealt with is ground water control. Currently heavy rains will send storm water into the barns.
Flanagan noted that since the plans include expanding the barn area, they will need fill and retaining walls. He suggested they could get free fill by cutting into a hill near the fair tractor pull, which would both cut costs and provide added space for parking in that area.
Something will also be done to improve the nearby fairgrounds entrance, which is currently difficult for large trucks and cattle trailers to navigate.
It will be a big project, expected to take a full year.
This means they will have to start by leveling everything right after the fair, if they expect to have the building available to house livestock at the fair the following year.
There is a lot to be done, and a lot of money to be raised – beginning with the Oct. 15 fundraiser.
Kidner views the project as an exercise in community building, and would like to increase the number of people involved in planning. She also hopes for a big turnout in October to support the 1st fundraiser.
