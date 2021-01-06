Hampshire County students will return to the classroom in about 2 weeks along with the rest of the state.
Gov. Jim Justice last week declared that all students from grade 8 down will be taught in person beginning Jan. 19, the Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
High school students will be in class unless their county is in red status on the state’s 5-color system.
Until then, Hampshire County Superintendent Jeff Pancione said, students here will learn remotely and staff will report to school.
Hampshire students last were in school on Nov. 17, a Tuesday.
The state will make a strong effort between now and Jan. 19 to vaccinate school personnel, Justice said.
Covid-19 vaccinations are being made available to teachers and service personnel over the age of 50 as of this week.
Meal pick-up for students resumes in Hampshire County Thursday (Jan. 7). Buses will begin delivery runs at 8:30 a.m. that day or meals can be picked up from 10:30 a.m. to noon at any of the schools.
Parents must register for meals on the school’s website.
Pancione noted that virtual school continues as an option for students. The virtual program is a semester-long commitment to take instruction through a state-run website. That’s not the same thing as learning remotely by students who otherwise would be in school, taking instruction and assignments from their Hampshire teachers.
Students can be signed up for the 2nd semester of virtual learning through this Friday (Jan. 8).
In announcing the return to school last week, Justice also moved the start of the winter sports season to March 1.
“That’s still a lot of time left in the school year to be able to play and have your sports, just think of the numbers that we’ll have vaccinated at that time,” Justice said.
Justice last Wednesday said his school decision was based on information that shows that remote learning is in large part failing. He said it’s believed that as many as a third of the student population has failed at least one core class this school year.
Justice said there’s also information from Child Protective Services that child abuse-neglect reporting is down. Justice said that’s probably because kids aren’t in school.
“We know the virtual concept is the next best thing we got but it’s absolutely not working nearly as what in-school learning is all about,” he said.
The state Department of Education said Justice’s announcement means the Saturday school alert map would no longer be used.
State School Superintendent Clayton Burch said he supports Justice’s decision.
“The research shows it is safe to restore the in-person learning model for parents that chose this option for the children,” Burch said. “We also know students are suffering because of the lack of in-person instruction. CPS referrals have decreased, student social and emotional well-being has suffered, and one-third of our students have received failing grades in at least one core subject area. We simply have to get our students back in school, in-person.”
Burch, Justice and state Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh also cite studies that show the transmission of Covid-19 is very low among younger children.
“The governor understands the data is undeniable,” Burch said in a statement. “I fully support this decision because we know that heightened transmission rates experienced in communities are not reflected within the schools because of the mitigations in place.”
Justice said county boards of education would still maintain local control over school decisions, but he said he hoped they would agree with him that younger students need to be back in school as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.