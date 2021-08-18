1
MORGANTOWN — The owner of a shuttered pharmaceutical plant that recently idled hundreds of workers has entered into talks to potentially transfer the complex to West Virginia University for possible other business uses, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.
Justice said WVU and drugmaker Viatris Inc. are in negotiations for the facility in Morgantown.
Viatris announced in December that it would lay off the workers at the end of July. Labor and advocacy groups made a last-ditch attempt to keep it open.
The plant was formerly operated by the generic drug company Mylan, which merged with Upjohn last year to form the new company. Viatris, which announced it would slash 20% of its workforce worldwide, is now one of the world’s leading makers of generic drugs.
The moves left workers scrambling to find new jobs as the major employer exited West Virginia, a state that is often trying to lure new companies to uplift a stagnant economy once dominated by the coal industry.
Justice said that if the negotiations pan out, WVU would work with the state Department of Economic Development to find potential companies to use the facility.
“WVU’s goal is to grow jobs in northcentral West Virginia. This is a great announcement,’’ Justice said at a news conference.
The Republican governor said he wants to see the plant’s 1,500 former workers find employment, too.
2 counties still shouldn’t feed birds, officials say
2
CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials say they still haven’t discovered why diseased birds were found in the state’s Eastern Panhandle but continue to advise people in two counties not to feed birds for now.
Birds shouldn’t be fed in Berkeley and Jefferson counties until the problem subsides, the state Division of Natural Resources said Friday. Feeders and bird baths should be cleaned with hot, soapy water and sterilized in 10% bleach solution — one part bleach to nine parts water — rinsed with water and allowed to air dry.
Reports of sick and dead birds have decreased since late July, the agency said. Although a final diagnosis hasn’t been made, the division said several pathogens have not been detected, including salmonella, avian influenza and West Nile virus.
The agency recommends not handling birds but wearing disposable gloves if handling is necessary. Keep pets away from sick or dead wild birds as a precaution.
People outside the outbreak area may feed birds but should repair and disinfect their feeders. If sick or dead birds are found near feeders or bird baths, remove the feeder or bath for two weeks and sterilize with a 10% bleach solution, the agency said.
Hummingbird feeders should be cleaned with soap and water and food replaced every few days, the agency said.
Sen. John Unger
to resign, take
magistrate position
3
MARTINSBURG — Democratic West Virginia Sen. John Unger has been appointed to the Berkeley County Magistrate Court and will resign as a state lawmaker, officials said.
Berkeley County Chief Circuit Judge Michael Lorenson appointed Unger last week for the seat to be vacated Aug. 20 by magistrate Richard Stephens, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported, citing the court order. Unger must resign from his Senate seat representing western Berkeley and Jefferson counties to take the position.
Senate Democratic leadership supported Unger’s appointment in a statement and said he would be missed at the Capitol.
