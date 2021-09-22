A Delray woman has won the biggest prize yet of any Hampshire County resident in the Do it for Babydog drawings.
Shannon Ridgeway was awarded a premium ATV/side-by-side in the 3rd round of the latest drawings.
The giveaways are only open to vaccinated West Virginia residents.
* * *
Today is the 1st day of fall.
The autumnal equinox — when the Earth’s axis is directly aligned with the sun occurs at 3:20 this afternoon.
Sunrise today was at 7:01 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:13 p.m., giving Romney 12 hours, 12 minutes of daylight. We’ll see a 12-hour day, more or less, on Sunday.
* * *
The Public Service Commission is warning customers about reports of a new phone call scam in West Virginia.
In most instances, the caller identifies themselves as a Suddenlink representative and explains the company is upgrading customers equipment in order to improve the quality of service. The caller is promised a $40 credit and free service for the months of November and December.
The caller then informs the customer they must pay $200 for the new equipment and requests the customers banking information.
* * *
The next few Tuesdays are good for booklovers. They can fill a bag they bring to Catholic Charities full of books for $10. Proceeds benefit the Romney offices work in Hampshire and surrounding counties.
The books are in the storage shed between Our Lady of Grace and the Catholic Charities office on School Street.
Remaining dates are Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 and 12. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* * *
Farm Credit of the Virginias hosted its 1st-ever, drive-through ice cream socials and donated the proceeds of their events back to three organizations that provide support and promotion for the dairy industry in West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland.
The donation of $23,500 went to the Virginia Dairymens Association, the West Virginia State Dairy Board, and the Maryland Dairy Industry Association.
* * *
DelFest has been canceled.
The annual bluegrass festival at the Allegany County Fairgrounds was scheduled for Sept. 23-26.
* * *
Jeremiah Lincoln Seib, 42, of Petersburg has admitted in Elkins federal court to a firearms charge.
Seib pled guilty last week to a count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is prohibited from having firearms because of a robbery conviction.
Seib faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.