Once the New Year rolls around, Republican candidate Rebecca Miller will be taking Betsy Plumer’s spot in the ranks as prosecuting attorney.
Though Democratic candidate Charlie Johnson III beat out Harley Orrin Staggers III handily in the spring, Miller topped Johnson Tuesday. As the numbers rolled in and the count for all 23 Hampshire County precincts were being updated, Miller was strongly ahead with 7,474 votes, while Johnson trailed with 2,008.
Plumer cited family reasons earlier this year in her decision to not run for a full 4-year term after she was appointed to the office in September 2017.
Miller, Plumer’s current assistant prosecutor, is a Romney native with the full support of Plumer. She ran unopposed in the June primary election, with Charlie Johnson III and Harley Orrin Staggers III battling it out for the Democratic spot when the November election rolled around.
“Through the election process, I’ve stayed neutral about how things could go. You don’t put the cart before the horse,” she explained. “In my experience, I’ve felt strong about that.”
All of the candidates this year have had to be creative when it came to their campaign this season, and Miller was no different.
“COVID has certainly hindered getting out to the public,” she admitted. “I’m not going door-to-door; I’m not putting the public at risk.”
Miller, daughter of Mark and Mary Miller, began her legal career with V. Alan Riley and has been working as assistant prosecutor since May 2017.
Johnson grew up in Hampshire County (he was a 2008 Hampshire High School graduate) and while he spent some time in the Hampshire County prosecutor’s office under Plumer, he left after a little over a year and has since been commuting to Moorefield as the assistant prosecuting attorney for Hardy County.
Both Johnson and Miller pledged their unwavering support and desire to serve Hampshire County, their home. In October, Miller even pointed out that “this is not an 8 to 4 job,” and that she was very focused on both looking ahead to the future and maintaining strong ties with the community, including the law enforcement officers. She also mentioned that one of her top priorities is considering the best interests of Hampshire County children and their families.
Miller also expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported her throughout her campaign, but also those who devoted their time on Election Day to making sure the day went smoothly.
“I just want to thank the poll workers and the County Clerk’s office,” she said. “I mean, we’re here late at night and they’re doing everything they can. I appreciate all the workers.”
