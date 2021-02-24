Hampshire students will be in school 4 days a week
Students in Hampshire County will see a return to in-person learning 4 days a week, effective today, Feb. 24, the board decided at their Monday night meeting.
The schools have been making the most of the split A/B schedule since Jan. 19, but with the board’s decision Monday, students are set to return to brick-and-mortar full-time.
“Sixty percent of the staff has been vaccinated,” board president Debbie Champ said. “Everyone who wanted it has gotten at least 1 dose.”
Students who want to remain virtual are welcome to do so, and this keeps Virtual Fridays on the schedule until the end of the school year.
Though counties like neighboring Morgan decided to go back to in-person learning the full 5 days per week, the school board was stoutly against the idea of eliminating Virtual Fridays for Hampshire County teachers.
“As long as virtual is an option, the teachers need a day,” Champ said.
Board member Bernie Hott echoed the sentiment, adding, “We need to keep those Fridays. We promised the teachers.”
A survey was sent out to teachers and staff to determine how they were feeling about the possible return to brick-and-mortar, and Superintendent Jeff Pancione said 76 percent were in favor of returning, while 24 percent were against.
“We need to figure out for that 24 percent what we can do to make things more comfortable,” pointed out board vice president Ed Morgan.
Community member Tim Nichols was also present for the meeting, offering his support for the return to full-time in-person learning.
“We need to get our children back in school 5 days a week,” Nichols said. “Let’s not lose another day.”
The initial motion on the table from Hott was for in-person learning to begin, 4 days a week, immediately Tuesday morning, but Pancione recommended that the board bump it back to Wednesday to give parents, teachers and transportation staff time to make a plan and be prepared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.