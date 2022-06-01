CAPON BRIDGE — About a dozen volunteers showed up in heavy rain on May 7 for a 2-and-a half hour Cacapon River cleanup.
The group picked up 23 bags of trash along the river’s swollen banks, around the green bridge and access road off Route 9 in Great Cacapon.
Pieces of plastic and aluminum are the most dangerous types of trash for wildlife, cleanup organizers say. Unusual pieces of trash found included a transistor radio, a piece of carry-on luggage and an old oil can.
Keep the Cacapon River Clean Initiative organized the cleanup to focus attention on water quality issues and to engage in volunteer activities for river enthusiasts.
“We are not wimpy,” said Tim Reese, president of Friends of the Cacapon River, one of the event’s sponsors, on working in the rain. o
