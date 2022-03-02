Remembering Rich
Editor:
I was stunned and saddened to see news of the sudden passing of Rich Rogers come across my social media feed late last week.
In my more than six-year career at the Hampshire Review, Rich was someone I can confidently say I spoke to on a weekly basis. He was a trusted source, an admired expert, and a sane voice of perspective that I knew I could trust. He made thoughtful commentary on the record but spoke to me regularly off the record to provide his (often very strong) opinion and a level of insight explained to me in a way that I would understand.
I have several fond memories of Rich. I always stuck out like a sore thumb when he brought me around, but he always made me feel included. I recall the yearly deer check-ins during hunting season. I’d get lessons in deer anatomy, and, what I enjoyed most, the social benefit of shooting the breeze with Rich and his crew for a few hours.
I’ll also never forget a late-night deer count where we bounded around the backroads of Hampshire County with a spotlight counting deer in fields near the road. These experiences with Rich – along with hundreds of others with so many great folks – resonate with me today several years after moving away.
Hampshire County is a place like no other. Rich Rogers exemplified so many of the things I love most about it. Rich spent time getting to know me and taught me so many things. I am a better person because our paths crossed. I would wager that many others reading this could say the same thing.
Ed DeWitt, Frostburg, Md.
