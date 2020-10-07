Two employees at Hampshire Center have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.
The County Health Department says that mandatory testing that has followed the 1st positive test shows the outbreak is confined.
“All residents and staff have tested negative,” Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker said in a press release Tuesday of the screenings that wrapped up late last week.
The 1st positive case at the facility on Sunrise Summit was reported last Wednesday, Sept. 30, spurring the round of testing.
The new positive case, Shoemaker said, became symptomatic and was tested separately at a private doctor’s office. The results became known Monday night.
Since the positive tests occurred in a long-term care facility, it is technically identified by the state as an outbreak.
The latest case from Hampshire Center brings the county to a total of 110 confirmed positive results and 2 more suspected, meaning the patients did not exhibit symptoms at the time of testing, but had COVID-19 antibodies in their system.
Of the total cases, 4 were active Tuesday; none are hospitalized. One Hampshire County resident died from COVID-19 in April, just weeks after the pandemic spread across the nation.
“We are seeing regular positive cases now and we don’t anticipate that to slow up any time soon,” Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker urged residents to keep up precautions, including wearing face coverings. And, she suggested, get a flu shot.
“Get the flu shot so we don't’ have outbreaks of covid and flu at the same time,” she said.
With just 4 new cases in the last 7 days, Hampshire remains green in the state’s 5-color system of tracking the virus. Green status allows schools, including athletics, to operate with the greatest latitude.
