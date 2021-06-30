Independence Day is Sunday.
Government offices are closed in observance next Monday, July 5. No mail will be delivered.
The Review will be closed Friday for the holiday, but open Monday.
* * *
A cornhole tournament next weekend will benefit liver transplant patient D.J. Johnson.
The fun starts at 2 p.m. July 10 at the Big Anchor Campground on River Road west of Romney. Registration ($20 per team) runs from noon-1:30 p.m.
The afternoon will include raffles and food and drink to purchase. Bring a chair, canopy or cooler.
* * *
For frothy fun heading into the 4th of July, Budweiser’s Natural Light beer is attempting to reclaim the world “slip and slide” record on a track it is building at Canaan Valley Resort in Davis.
The 2,021 slide will be built Thursday (July 1) and a Natural Light fan will have the honor of being the 1st slider.
A group in Jordan snatched the record from American hands with a 2,007-foot slide in 2015.
* * *
The “Talking Trump” variety show will debut at 7:30 p.m. July 16 at the Granary in Berkeley Springs.
The cornerstone of the show will be a political discussion between Talking Trump host Russell Mokhiber and Eric Pritchard, a Morgan County Republican who supports Donald Trump.
The show will feature music by the Talking Trump house band, a folklore dance performance by Talking Trump house belly dancer Miramar, and stand up comedy.
For reservations, call the Granary at 304-820-8499.
* * *
West Virginia’s average gas price rose 0.7 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.98 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations across the state.
