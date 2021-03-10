CHARLESTON – As part of its ongoing quality assurance process, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) learned that more than 65 West Virginia healthcare facilities including hospitals, nursing homes and others did not follow COVID-19 death reporting protocols established by the West Virginia State Health Officer.
Acuity Specialty Hospital
3
Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital
2
Berkeley Medical Center
1
Bowers Hospice House
1
Brightwood
1
C.A.M.C - Teays Valley
6
C.A.M.C. - General Division
1
C.A.M.C. - Memorial Division
8
Camden-Clark Medical Center Memorial Campus
12
Cameron Nursing and Rehab Center
1
Cedar Ridge Nursing Home
1
Continuous Care
1
Davis Medical Center
2
Decedent’s home
25
E A Hawse Nursing and Rehab
3
Eagle Pointe Nursing Home
3
Eldercare Health and Rehab
1
Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center
1
Elmcroft of Teays Valley
1
Evergreen Assisted Living
1
Genesis Health Care Sistersville Center
1
Genesis of White Sulphur Springs Center
2
Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center
1
Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
4
Hospice House at CAMC
1
Hospice House of Huntington
3
Hospice of the Panhandle
1
Hubbard Hospice House
2
Hubbard Hospice House West
3
Madison Nursing and Rehab
2
Maples Nursing Home
2
Mercer Nursing Home
1
Mon Health Medical Center
3
Monongalia General Hospital
1
Ohio Valley Health Care
1
Pierpont Center at Fairmont Campus
1
Pine Ridge Health Care Center
2
Potomac Valley Hospital
1
Princeton Community Hospital
2
Raleigh General Hospital
3
Ravenswood Care Center
1
Reynolds Memorial Hospital
5
Ruby Memorial Hospital
9
Select Specialty Hospital
3
Sistersville Health Care Center
1
St. Francis Hospital
1
St. Mary's Medical Center
5
Stonerise The Brier
1
Sweetbriar of Dunbar
1
The Stone Pear Pavilion
1
The Willows Center
1
The Wyngate
1
Thomas Memorial Hospital
2
Tygart Center
2
VA Medical Center
1
Valley Center
1
Veterans Hospital-Harrison County
1
Veterans Hospital-Wayne County
1
Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation
2
Weirton Geriatric Center
1
Weirton Medical Center
4
Wheeling Hospital
5
Worthington Healthcare Center
3
WV Caring Hospice Center
1
Mount Olive Correctional Center
2
Total
168
