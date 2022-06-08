Three ticks are always a worry in a Hampshire County summer.
The American dog tick, the blacklegged or deer tick and the lone star tick all carry illnesses, says Daniel Frank, an entomology specialist for WVU’s extension service.
Their habitats and threats vary.
American dog tick – The most common of the 3, found mostly in grassy fields and other open areas around bushy or woody habitats. It carries the bacteria that cause Rocky Mountain spotted fever and tularemia, or rabbit fever.
Deer tick – Found in mixed forests and woodland edges, it transmits Lyme disease and the Powassan virus.
Lone star tick – primarily in dense woodland and animal nesting sites, it also carries Rocky Mountain spotted fever and tularemia.
Once a tick latches on to a person or animal, it can start feeding at once or travel to a less conspicuous area, such as the scalp, behind ears, under arms, behind knees and around waistbands. To avoid detection, the tick will inject a small amount of saliva that numbs the area before feeding. The saliva is what could carry the pathogens that cause disease.
Simple steps that Frank says can protect from tick exposure include dressing appropriately, managing the landscape around your home and using insecticide if appropriate.
• In tick-prone areas, wear long pants tucked into socks and shirts tucked into pants. That makes the ticks work harder to get to skin and easier to spot.
• Use a DEET-based repellent on skin and permethrin-treated clothing.
• Keep the lawn mowed and clear of debris. Trim trees to allow more sunlight and keep playsets away from the edge of the woods.
When you find a tick:
• Remove it using thin-tipped tweezers or forceps. Grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible and pull the tick upward with steady, even pressure to remove it with its mouthparts intact to reduce the chance of infection.
• Don’t try other methods, such as using petroleum jelly or heat from matches.
“The most important and effective method for protecting yourself from tick-borne diseases is simply checking your body regularly for ticks,” Frank said. “If you notice a tick, don’t be alarmed. Simply remove and kill it.”
The probability of a tick transmitting a disease-causing pathogen increases the longer an infected tick is attached. In the case of Lyme disease, ticks must be attached for 36 to 48 hours.
