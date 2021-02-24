The Hampshire County Community Foundation is now accepting funding and scholarship applications for spring 2021.
The 2 grants being offered this spring are from the Community Impact Fund and the William Brady and Jean Taylor Rannells Fund.
Grant requests of up to $500 in the following areas will be considered for funding: animal welfare, arts and culture, children and youth, community and economic development, education, the environment, health and wellness and human services.
Organizations that are eligible to apply include charities, schools, government agencies and churches.
The Foundation is also accepting applications for the Rae Ellen Scanlon McKee Scholarship, the Wilda Michael Memorial Scholarship, the David A. “Hawk” Hawkens Scholarship and the R.L. Johnson, Jr. Scholarship. The deadline for scholarship applications is Feb. 26, and graduating seniors can find the new online applications at https://ewvcf.awardspring.com.
Separate applications are also available for the Jerry Shingleton Scholarship and the Bill and Fran Wylie Scholarship, as well as the Deborah, Leslie and Christopher Bright Achievement Scholarship, which was established to provide opportunities for hands-on experience in STEAM-based subjects to high school students. For copies of these scholarship and grant applications, visit https://www.ewvcf.org/grants-scholarships-hampshire.
