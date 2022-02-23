Romney’s water system has posted public notice of a violation issued by the Bureau of Public Health in a case of much ado about nothing.
The town was cited for failing to correctly report results of its ongoing testing of the water supply from last July 1 to Sept. 30.
The issue, Romney said on the town website, was that it sent the required reports listing the street address of the water plant, but the state’s database had only the street name and not the exact address, so it generated a violation for each instance of the address not matching.
* * *
Next Tuesday is Mardi Gras, a day of feasting and celebration in the Christian calendar, followed the next day by Ash Wednesday, which begins the 6-week lead-up to Easter.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices rose 0.9 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.30 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations across the state. Gas prices in West Virginia are 13.4 cents higher than a month ago and 67.1 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 3.0 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.51 Sunday. The national average is up 20.5 cents from a month ago and 88.7 cents from a year ago.
