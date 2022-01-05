CHARLESTON — The state collected $124.4 million dollars in revenue above estimates in December bringing the year-to-date collection total to just below $394 million more than forecasted by Justice administration officials.
Information released by Gov. Jim Justice’s office shows personal income tax collections were nearly $27 million above estimates for December while corporate net income tax collections exceeded estimates by $51.1 million.
The strong showing continued in the area of consumer sales tax that came in at $20.1 million ahead of estimates. Severance tax collections came in at $62.6 million which represented $30.4 million above the predicted collections number for the month.
Justice praised the December numbers. He said in a news release that the state is humming halfway through the fiscal year.
“Month after month, we are setting record after record with our revenue collections. It’s flat out outstanding,” Justice said.
The latest collection numbers come a little more than a week before state lawmakers begin their 60-day regular legislative session. Gov. Justice has already proposed a 5% pay raise for state workers and a bonus based on 2.5% of a worker’s salary.
Justice’s State of the State Address is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12.
