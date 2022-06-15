ALUM CREEK — Guided hikes, exhibits and interactive programming greeted guests during the grand opening of the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center.
The event on June 4 was hosted by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation. Those who attended the free event in Alum Creek toured the 9,500-square-foot building, and explored the 102-acre property and attended shows presented by the West Virginia Raptor Center.
“We’re looking forward to having everyone come out and experience all that we have to offer, including ‘Touch a Snake’ and ‘Bird ID’ activities,” said Ashley Anderson, the agency’s park activities coordinator.
The opening fulfills the vision of the center’s namesake, Claudia Workman, whose husband donated the land in 2015 so a nature-based education center could be built.
The center has 5 main areas that include an introduction to Forks of Coal State Natural Area, an aquarium and reptile exhibit, a wildlife management area, a habitat management area and a wildlife observation area.
It opened a Tuesday-through-Saturday schedule this week.
To learn more about the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center, Forks of Coal State Natural Area and other natural and scenic areas in West Virginia, visit WVdnr.gov/natural-and-scenic-areas.
