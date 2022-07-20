Frequent candidate Terry Craver officially filed to run for county commission Friday.
He is taking on Commission President Brian Eglinger, who won May’s Republican primary over Cameron Bailey, snagging 56% of the vote, 1,323 to 1,038.
Craver’s filing sets up a sort of rematch of 2016 when Eglinger was 1st elected to the Commission. Craver ran 2nd to Eglinger in a 3-way Republican primary. Eglinger went on to defeat Democrat Matthew Hott in the general election.
Craver said he left the GOP to be an independent for a simple reason.
“I cannot go along with the big-government big-spending that the Republican leaders are these days,” the Romney resident said.
In particular, he criticized the commission’s creation of a $100-a-year ambulance fee for each residence after voters turned down a property-tax levy to fund ambulance service.
“The commissioners overrode what the citizens decided,” Craver said Friday. “That is not Republican government. The people have had their voice and it was overridden.”
The levy received 57% of the vote in 2016, but need 60% to pass. Since the county instituted its service with paid EMTs in 2017, the rescue squads in Slanesville and Capon Bridge have ceased operations.
Eglinger cited both the commission’s accomplishments and fiscal restraint after he won the GOP nomination in May.
“I chose to concentrate on how much the current commission has been able to accomplish and how boldly we move forward to fix and accomplish things in the county,” he said, “but at the same time stay fiscally responsible, realistic and reasonable.”
Craver was at the local forefront of the Tea Party movement in 2010, founding We the People of Hampshire County. He and wife Larrice also created the Hampshire County Veterans Foundation.
He has run for office as a Republican, losing a delegate race to Ruth Rowan in 2012 and commission races to Eglinger in 2016 and Bob Hott in 2018.
He briefly left the GOP in 2012 to make a 2nd stab at Rowan’s seat with an independent campaign in the general election, finishing behind Democrat Joe Moreland as well.
Now, Craver says, he’s an independent for a reason.
“We need to work together to have a better Hampshire County,” he said. “Elected officials have forgotten that they work for the people.”
He thinks that message will resonate with Democrats and independent voters.
“I dislike the Republicans as much as the Democrats,” he said. “At least with the Democrats, they told you up front what they wanted to do. The Republicans told you what you wanted to hear and then did what they wanted anyway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.