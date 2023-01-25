The Division of Natural Resources reported that hunters killed 49,662 deer from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4 for the buck firearm season.

This year’s mast survey for the eastern panhandle region showed lower mast production than the 50-year average; the only producers that did well were black cherry, crabapple and dogwood, with beech doing a little better but still falling below the 50-year average. The region saw lower production for all oak and walnut species.

