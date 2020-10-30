An employee in the Hampshire County Schools transportation department has tested positive for COVID-19.
Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker said the positive test was only identified today, 1 of 5 new cases in Hampshire County.
They come on the heels of 9 positive tests Thursday, the highest 1-day total of the pandemic here. Over 2 days the county shifted from green to yellow to gold status on the state’s 5-tier map system.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione said in a press release this evening (Friday, Oct. 30) that anyone with close contact with the patient – students, staff, family and friends – has been notified by the Hampshire County Health Department and quarantined.
He did not indicate if the employee is a bus driver.
“As we move forward, the health department and Hampshire County Schools are asking parents to continue to monitor their students for any COVID-19 related symptoms,” Pancione’s statement said.
He urged parents to monitor their children for symptoms of the virus and suggested they call the health department at 304-496-9640 if they weren’t sure what the symptoms are.
“Our goal is to provide the safest learning environment for our students and staff,” he said.
