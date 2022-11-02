AUGUSTA — A man was shot at an Augusta bus stop last week after a verbal altercation escalated between 2 men.
Last Wednesday morning at about 6:35, Shawn Davis confronted John Dulaney at a bus stop located at the intersection of Mack Road and St. Peter Lane in Augusta. The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office reported that Davis was carrying a closed folded knife in his hand, and approached the driver’s side window of the truck where Dulaney sat.
After Dulaney rolled down the window, the men began to argue, and because it was dark, Dulaney reported that all he could see was that Davis carried a silver knife in his hand.
Dulaney then shot Davis twice in the upper chest with a 9mm handgun – which he lawfully possessed – while he was still seated in the truck. After the shooting, he exited the truck, called 911 and began performing CPR on Davis.
The school bus was not present when Dulaney shot Davis, said Sheriff Nathan Sions, but arrived a short time later.
Agencies that responded to the homicide were the Romney Town Police, Augusta EMS, Hampshire County EMS, Augusta Volunteer Fire Department and Medical Examiner Chris Guynn.
Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured during the incident. The Sheriff’s Office is currently “thoroughly and carefully” reviewing evidence from interviews regarding the shooting.
“Sadly, several children were witnesses to this incident and interviews with children are conducted in a much different way than when interviewing adults,” Sions said. “So this caused some delay in our investigation and the release of additional information.”
He added that the children who were present during the incident have been provided with resources for counseling.
As of right now, no charges have been filed. The investigation is still ongoing and Sions said it will likely take some time. The Sheriff’s Office is working with Rebecca Miller, Hampshire County’s prosecuting attorney, and the incident may be presented to a Grand Jury for consideration.
Sions reminded folks that misinformation can be extremely harmful, especially in situations like this.
“Keyboard warriors posting information that may or may not be accurate does nothing but cause further confusion and heartache for both families involved, and especially the children,” he said. “Please be respectful to them and the process.”
