SUNRISE SUMMIT — “Everyone has to start somewhere” — and this includes EMTs in training, says Hampshire High School instructor Tina Lee.
Local ambulances may soon be carrying high school students aboard — one per ambulance, properly supervised, with a fully qualified EMT in charge.
The students are enrolled in a Hampshire High School program that is preparing them to work as EMTs when they graduate.
The EMT program at HHS is new, rising out of former HHS principal DiAnna Liller’s emphasis on expanding career and technical education programs.
The need is obvious. The state Office of Emergency Medical Services job postings include multiple jobs for EMTS and paramedics, and many local rescue squads are down to a single EMT — with Slanesville Fire & Rescue forced to discontinue ambulance services at the end of 2019 when their only EMT moved on, and the squad could not find a replacement.
HHS is offering the same course of student that all West Virginia EMTs, whether they volunteer in rescue squads or hold paid jobs with ambulance services, must complete, as well as passing the National Registry exam, which the HHS students will take upon completion of the program.
The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians grew out of recommendations made in 1966, in a National Academy of Sciences white paper addressing the country’s rapidly increasing rate of highway fatalities.
Mandatory seat belt use grew out of their recommendations — and they identified deficiencies in ambulance services contributing to higher mortality rates.
Since the end of the Civil War, American ambulances had been largely run by funeral homes — a convenient source of vehicles designed to transport patients lying down. Equipment and staffing training varied, and many patients did not survive the trip to the hospital.
Along with standards for equipment, the NAS recommended a national curriculum to train EMS personnel, and the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians was established in the 1970s.
Some states maintain their own registries for qualified personnel, as West Virginia has done in the past — but the state returned to using the National Registry 3 years ago.
Though there are just 5 students in the HHS EMT program this year, Lee hopes the numbers will increase.
Once they reach 16 (the minimum age for ambulance service), the students must get the ambulance experience required by the National Registry, says Lee. She has been working with the county ambulance service to provide opportunities.
HealthNet recently sent in a helicopter so that students could learn how to set up a landing zone and what to do when transferring patients.
Simulated real-world settings are part of the HHS experience, so the students have formed their own “Hampshire Rescue Squad.” They have their own uniforms, including the tactical utility pants worn by EMTs and paramedics, and have set squad policies (e.g., “no jewelry if in uniform”) for attendance and conduct — just as they would on the job.
Lee was hired as the program instructor to replace Colin Graham, who resigned over the summer. She has worked in health since she was a 16-year-old candy striper, and been certified as an EMT and then as a paramedic, serving both the Romney Rescue Squad and the county ambulance service.
The job required her to seek additional training as an EMS instructor, as well as the teacher certification on which she is working through a Marshall University program specifically for teachers in vocational programs.
This year presented special challenges, since students missing more than 10% of their classes cannot take the National Registry exam. Fortunately the students’ textbook was provided in electronic form, so she could have them work online when unable to meet in person.
The students will take their exam for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians upon completion of the program — and with that credential, says Lee, they can go anywhere.
There are plenty of jobs for EMTs available, and Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons has been encouraging the students to consider firefighter school, to qualify for well-paying jobs as firefighter/EMTs.
Should they wish to continue their formal education, they can get 5 college credits from Blue Ridge Community College for their HHS coursework, and enter Blue Ridge’s program for certification as paramedics. o
