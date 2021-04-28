CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s long population slide has cost the state another congressional seat.
The U.S. Census Bureau released state population totals Monday from the 2020 Census. West Virginia lost population over the decade while the nation as a whole grew 7.4%.
West Virginia’s resident population dipped to 1,793,716 in 2020, down nearly 3.2% from 1,852,994 in 2010, the largest decline in the nation. The national population topped 331.45 million.
The state populations released Monday are tied to how many seats in Congress each state gets. West Virginia joined New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois and California in losing Congressional seats. Oregon, Montana, Colorado, North Carolina and Florida each gained a seat and Texas gained 2.
Redistricting can’t begin until the next round of data is released, detailing population by city and county as well as demographics like race, ethnicity and age. That has a deadline of Sept. 30 and a projected release date of early August.
Those numbers will also be used to redraw West Virginia’s districts for the House of Delegates and State Senate.
West Virginia’s Congressional loss puts 3 Republican incumbents in 2 House districts after the next round of redistricting.
Roman Stauffer, a GOP consultant, expects the legislature’s redistricting process later this year to result in the two remaining congressional districts being divided between north and south. Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney would face off in a Republican primary in 2022, if both choose to run for reelection in the north.
Meanwhile, Rep. Carol Miller is likely to seek reelection representing the southern portion of the state, which has felt the brunt of the economic effects from deserted coalfields.
“West Virginians have seen too many neighbors, friends, and family members leave our state,” Miller said in a statement. “My mission to make West Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family will continue just the same after the census data is released.”
In a joint statement last week, the current House members said they all planned to run for re-election, but might reconsider after the new lines are drawn.
McKinley has not faced a primary opponent since first winning his congressional seat in 2010. He is from Wheeling, in the state’s northern panhandle, and is a former state legislator who ran for governor in 1996.
Mooney, a former Maryland state senator, was elected to his seat in 2014 and lives in Charles Town, a bright spot of growth that’s about an hour and a half drive from Washington, D.C.
The census data delivered the latest blow to a state where the coal industry’s demise has had a shattering effect on the economy. The state once had 6 House seats, but the delegation has been shrinking since 1960.
In 2010, Democrats controlled all but one of West Virginia’s five congressional offices, including both U.S. Senate seats. The state’s transformation into a GOP stronghold accelerated over the past decade, and registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats. Former President Donald Trump carried the state with 66% of the vote last year.
Sen. Joe Manchin is now the sole Democrat to hold statewide office. His term is up in 2024.
