CHARLESTON — More than $25,000 in state festival funding is headed to 8 Hampshire County groups even though their events are all likely shut down this year.
The 8 are part of 330 fairs and festivals that are receiving $1.57 million as line items in this year’s budget for the Division of History and Culture.
Gov. Jim Justice held a press conference last year to highlight the release of the funds.
“We know with this pandemic, we had to close our fairs and festivals,” Gov. Justice said. “It was the prudent thing to do, but it was still a tough thing to do because I know how important these events are to all of us.”
Justice said several festival organizers told him the many events would not return because of the lost revenue.
“There’s no way I was going to stand by and let that happen,” he said. “We went back to work to find a way to keep them going.”
Of the $1.57 million announced last week, $300,000 went to the state fair.
The money headed to Hampshire County includes $1,188 for Capon Bridge Founders Day; $684 each to Capon Springs Ruritan’s 4th Of July, Hampshire Civil War Celebration Days and Jersey Mountain Ruritan’s Pioneer Days; $11,881 for the South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival; $5,002 to the Hampshire County Fair; $1,876 to Romney’s Heritage Days car show; and $3,240 for the West Virginia Peach Festival.
“Our fairs and festivals are the fabric of our state in lots of ways,” Gov. Justice said. “They bring in millions and millions of visitors. Imagine the economic impact. Think about all the joy and goodness centered around these events.
