Capon Bridge town mug

CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge Town Council discussed traffic problems on Capon School Street and reviewed final details in completion of the town sewer project at their May 9 meeting.

The council also noted a number of upcoming events in town, including the Howard “Pops” Evans Jr. Memorial Run at the American Legion on June 3 and a movie night on June 2 at the town park, where Light Up Capon Bridge will show “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.