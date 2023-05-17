CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge Town Council discussed traffic problems on Capon School Street and reviewed final details in completion of the town sewer project at their May 9 meeting.
The council also noted a number of upcoming events in town, including the Howard “Pops” Evans Jr. Memorial Run at the American Legion on June 3 and a movie night on June 2 at the town park, where Light Up Capon Bridge will show “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”
Parking on School Street impeding traffic, according to complaints received by town attorney Logan Mantz. He requested the police issue warnings while noting the pavement still had to be stripped.
Police chief Miles Spence said the police could give warnings if safety was the issue, but first steps needed to be taken to designate parking areas. He planned to try laying out parking areas using traffic cones beginning last week.
Mayor Turner expressed concern that larger vehicles come down the street the wrong way to make it easier to make the right turn onto Cold Stream Road.
Mantz pointed out that the location of the road signs on the corner caused the problem, but DOH would have to approve moving them. He added there would be directional arrows in the pavement striping once the project is completed, noting everything is temporary until the street can be repaved.
The sewer plant’s backup generator, the installation of which completed the town’s end of the town sewer project, needs a propane tank. There are no sewer project funds for this, but since the generator will also power the town hall, Mayor Turner said the town will pay for it using American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds.
If there is money left over at the end of the sewer project, the town will be reimbursed.
The switch to the use of chlorine in the sewer plant will require new reporting. Two plant operators from Romney (with the permission of Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle) will help Capon Bridge operator Chris Turner with the new requirements.
In other business, the June 13 Municipal Election Day is coming up, and May 25 is the last day for town residents to register to vote. Early voting begins May 31 at the town hall.
On June 13, the polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Ruritan Community Center on Route 50, across from the end of Cold Stream Road.
Water loss for the month went up to 19%, probably due to the unusual number of brush fires recently. Mayor Turner said she wished to personally commend the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department for the hard work they had done.
Councilman Rob Toothman asked that the town’s fire hydrants be flushed since they barely gave water during the April fire at the turkey barn. Chris Turner said he would have this done by week’s end.
The town is negotiating a 25-year extension of the agreement with the Department of Natural Resources, allowing the town water system to be supplied from a well in the Edwards Run Wildlife Management Area.
Mayor Turner reported that sewer bonds from 1991 and the loan for the town hall had been paid off. Funds from the old sewer reserve bond returned to the town have been placed in a CD at the Bank of Romney.
The town will cut down the cedar trees along the fence at the town park, using Region 8’s wood chipper. Logan Mantz suggested offering the wood chips for use on Fort Edwards’ trails.
Michelle Warnick was granted a fireworks permit for her son’s graduation party. Mayor Turner reminded everyone that Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day are the only days fireworks can be set off within the town limits without a permit.
The town council agreed to give the Capon Bridge Ruritan Club a donation for the 4th of July fireworks, noting this was already in the budget. The Ruritans requested the money early to make a June 1 payment to the fireworks company.
Town Hall will be closed on June 13 for the municipal Election Day and June 19-20 for Juneteenth and West Virginia Day.
The FNB Bank treated the town council to pizza at the beginning of the meeting.
