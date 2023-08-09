The West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s spotted lanternfly expert, James Watson, confirmed last week that there has been an “uptick in the Springfield area” in recent weeks.
The pest was first detected in the county in September of 2021, but the population of the pest has been less widespread compared to counties like Berkley, Jefferson and Mineral. Still, there is no promise the lower number will stay that way as the lanternflies move “around so much.”
The spotted lanternfly (scientific name Lycorma delicatula) is an invasive insect native to Vietnam, India and China – and has rapidly become a nuisance pest in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.
It was first detected in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in September 2014 and since then has spread across Pennsylvania and to many of Pennsylvania’s neighboring states – including West Virginia.
Spotted lanternfly has the potential to infest over 70 species of trees and vines. It is primarily known to infest the exotic and equally invasive tree-of-heaven (scientific name Ailanthus altissima) but has been detected on many of West Virginia’s native trees.
Watson said that the absolute best way to kill an infested tree, such as the tree of heaven, is to use a herbicide. If a tree is cut, he recommends adding the herbicide right away and not waiting past an hour after the tree is cut. He also recommended spraying a foliar herbicide on root sprouts.
The common ingredient used in these herbicides is glyphosate, which has been banned in more than 20 countries due to links to increased risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and other types of cancer.
Suffocating the tree of heaven when they are young is an alternative to spraying herbicides on the invasive tree.
Watson said there aren’t really any natural predators but noted that could change moving forward. He said there have been reports that some species of birds have begun eating them in areas where lanternflies have largely infested certain areas for several years, such as eastern Pennsylvania and other places in the mid-Atlantic region.
Watson said that black walnut trees have been the victim of the SLF infestation and feeding, which shows in the yellow foliage that the tree displays. Vineyards also fall victim to the SLF, but no damage has been sighted, especially with the prominent orchards here. Still, locating, reporting and removing them is vital for the health of the area’s agriculture.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is diligently working to prevent the continued spread of spotted lanternflies with joint efforts, including the USDA APHIS and other professional agricultural agencies.
Lanterflies are now shifting into its adult life cycle before it begins to lay eggs in the late fall to winter. Sightings of the spotted lanternfly should be reported to the WVDA bugbusters detection email at bugbusters@wvda.us . A photo is encouraged before trying to kill the insect. In the email, include as much detail about the location, date and insect activity.
