The West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s spotted lanternfly expert, James Watson, confirmed last week that there has been an “uptick in the Springfield area” in recent weeks.

The pest was first detected in the county in September of 2021, but the population of the pest has been less widespread compared to counties like Berkley, Jefferson and Mineral. Still, there is no promise the lower number will stay that way as the lanternflies move “around so much.”

