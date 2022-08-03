Paving work will begin tonight — Wednesday, Aug. 3 — along Main Street and High Street in Romney, the Division of Highways announced this morning.
Drivers can expect delays on those 2 roads from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Aug. 19 — a 16-day stretch — except on Friday and Saturday nights.
Roadwork will be between the Dairy Queen on the west and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind on the east along Main Street, U.S. 50, and the stoplight and bridge on High Street, Route 28.
Although flaggers and a pilot truck will conduct traffic control, significant delays are expected. Parking on the 2 streets will be prohibited during the work.
As always, the work depends on the weather.
