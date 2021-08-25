Now is the time for teachers and nonprofit organizations to apply for Community Foundation grants, which may be a welcome relief for those who might need a financial boost after a year of turmoil due to Covid-19.
All teachers, both within the Hampshire County school system and those employed by the state school, are eligible to apply for grants of up to $500 for special projects, materials or classroom resources, money that can go a long way in helping with the toll last year took on teachers and students alike.
Last year, the Mini-Grants for Teachers program was delayed, explained Amy Pancake, Community Foundation director.
“Everything was so up in the air and teachers just didn’t have time to think about grant applications,” Pancake said. “We released an application in mid-December, but received very few applications.”
Last school year saw Covid turning classrooms topsy-turvy, but Pancake said she hopes for more applications this year, especially knowing the kind of support and resources that can be provided through the funding from the mini-grants.
“Our ‘Mini-Grants for Teachers’ program is designed to provide funding support for teachers to enhance the learning experience for their students,” she added. “We know during this time that enhanced learning experiences may come in many forms, and (we) are eager to help teachers and students have a rewarding and enriching year by offering this small bit of support.”
The grant money is designed to go to resources that are not covered by school or central office sources.
The application forms for these grants include a couple of elements that are important to note. Grants can’t be used for projects that have already been completed, or for materials that have already been purchased.
Teachers applying for these grants are encouraged to be as thorough as possible in their application, clearly stating how the funding will impact students, promote teaching opportunities and enhance classroom experiences.
Nonprofit organizations in Hampshire County are seeing their 1st-ever fall grant program through the Community Foundation, which usually does the mini-grants for teachers in the late summer or early fall and grants to nonprofits in the spring.
“This year, we had some funding left over, and we decided to do a 2nd round of more broadly-focused grants,” Pancake explained about the inaugural fall grant program.
Nonprofit, 501(c)3 organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and government entities either located in or serving Hampshire County can apply for grants up to $1,000 for programs or projects in the following areas: animal welfare, arts and culture, children and youth, community and economic development, education, the environment, health and wellness and human services.
Classrooms weren’t the only groups that suffered last year, explained Pancake.
“We know the pandemic caused great stress on many organizations, and that many may still be experiencing residual effects,” she said. “This (program) is designed to help organizations continue their pandemic response, return to normal programming or introduce new programming.”
Applications for both the mini-grants for teachers and the fall grant program can be found on the Community Foundation website, www.ewvcf.org. Find the “Hampshire County Affiliate” tab, and select the “Grants” option. Links to additional information, as well as application forms, can be found there.
Both the teacher mini-grant and the fall grant applications are due by Friday, Sept. 17. o
