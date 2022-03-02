Forestry Division’s safety tip: Notify 911
March breezes in Tuesday, bringing the start of fire season with it.
As of March 1, daytime burns are banned until the end of May across West Virginia.
Foresters warn that temperatures are going to rise dramatically this month. March is about 20 degrees warmer on average than February is, but leaves don’t appear on trees until the end of April, making the month prime fire season.
Officially, state law bars burning between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. between March 1 and May 31. A fire started after 5 p.m. must be out by 7 the next morning.
The law has a couple of other safety requirements.
• A safety strip with no burnable material at least 10 feet wide must surround the burn area.
• The fire must be attended until it is extinguished.
• Only plant material may be burned.
If a fire escapes and spreads, the people responsible are subject to fines ranging from $100 to $1,000, plus a civil penalty of $200.
Springtime fires usually are caused by just a couple of factors, local firefighters say – like dumping ashes outside or burning leaves off the garden.
Even though evening burns are legal, foresters suggest calling the 911 center’s non-emergency number, 304-822-6000, to let them know – especially if the fire’s smoke will be noticed.
Daytime burning permits are available for $125, but not for residential use. They are limited to public utilities and businesses, issued by the local Division of Forestry offices. Farms may apply for permits at no costs.
The Division of Forestry offers these other tips for safe outdoor burning:
• Put debris in several small piles, instead of 1 large one.
• Never burn on dry, windy days.
• Select a safe place away from overhead power lines, phone lines or other obstructions and where the fire cannot spread into the woods or weedy or brushy areas.
• Have water and tools on hand to extinguish anything that may escape the burn area.
• Don’t burn debris that produces a lot of smoke at times when smoke does not rise. If the smoke spreads out near the ground instead of rising, put out the fire and burn another time.
• Call 911 immediately if a fire does escape.
• Contact local government offices for possible burning ordinances when burning within city limits.
For fires that get out of control, residents are advised to immediately call 911.
